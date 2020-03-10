MCPS passes legislation to endorse cadets’ teachers

Administrators from Montgomery County Public Schools have been able to pass legislation at the state level to make it easier to hire instructors for their Corps of Cadets program.

This comes as students have continued interest in the group that just launched this school year.

At Christiansburg High School, the cadets started out by learning how to tie different types of military knots on ropes. The group has come a long way since its launch.

“I don’t always work that well with other people and now that I’m here with all of these other cadets I’ve learned to work with other people and spread the jobs out,” said sophomore Foster Williams.

After the district put out a survey in December, they learned that at least 100 more students want to join the cadets program next school year. Currently, there are about 200 students.

“When it became apparent that we were going to need additional instructors, we started thinking about teaching licensure,” said Mark Husband, the Director of Career and Technical Education.

That’s why administrators went to the state level, to make it so people with military experience can get a license to teach military science. Husband said they spoke to local delegates and Senator John Edwards to see what they could do.

Maj. James Conrad oversees Christiansburg’s program. Husband said he has his teaching license in carpentry, even though he has taught other ROTC programs and has personal experience in the Army.

“Even though his experience is perfect fit for our program, his licensure status didn’t quite match up,” Husband said.

Governor Ralph Northam signed a bill on March 3 to allow Montgomery County Public Schools to use an endorsement called ‘Military Science Endorsement’ in a technical, professional license. With this new endorsement, Conrad can focus just on the cadets.

“What we want to be able to do as our program continues to grow is allow our teachers to really focus on the corps of cadets program and have teachers that are best fit for other areas to teach in those areas as well,” Husband said.

The endorsement helps to keep teachers where they’re best suited.

“He’s been a really fun teacher to have,” said senior Sam Sheppard. “[The endorsement] makes me really proud of where we’re from and that we’re actually getting things done.”

So Conrad can help to teach this group of students leadership skills to last a lifetime.

“I feel like that’s going to be beneficial to me and other cadets that are going to be starting next year and have already been part of the program,” Williams said. “I feel like we’re going to be able to learn more and take more out of the program.”

The 2020-2021 school year budget is still in the works. Husband said Superintendent Dr. Mark Miear has prioritized hiring an additional instructor for the fast-growing program. Currently, there are only three instructors for the four high schools.

Husband said it will be the largest program in the district if it reaches 300 members next school year.

You can read more about the legislation here: http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?201+sum+SB978.

