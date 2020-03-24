MCPS plans for continuing school outside classroom

Montgomery County Public Schools said it plans to keep doing what you’ve been seeing in the community over the last week moving forward.

One of the biggest changes is buses have been delivering breakfast and lunch for students each day instead of picking them up.

The superintendent says they plan to continue that meal program as long as the government keeps supporting it.

The district also introduced online learning about three years ago, so they will simply keep all classes online instead of partially in the classroom.

“We’re going to continue with education," said superintendent Dr. Mark Miear. "It will be virtual education, it will not look the same as it’s been looking, but we’ll continue to educate and feed our students.”

High school graduation plans are still uncertain, but the superintendent said he wants to make it as special as possible for the seniors.

