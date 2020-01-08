MCPS seeks input on elementary school expansion projects

Montgomery County Public Schools are getting closer to rehabbing three elementary schools in Christiansburg, and they want your input.

At Tuesday night’s school board meeting, they held a public comment period to hear what residents think of two proposals to expand Christiansburg Elementary School, Christiansburg Primary School and Belview Elementary School. They have a fixed budget of $35 million to complete the projects.

You can read the proposals here:

http://www.mcps.org/about_us/news_room/district_headlines/nr121619?fbclid=IwAR1sOHzSJQz4Wau2F5G5bCqI191WOZPuDmpfQBrwAWpAqrXM-O-iyZ1luLE.

School officials said all three of the buildings are outdated and maxed out of capacity.

“We have a lot of areas of need, we’re always looking, but we have to look at where there’s the most overcrowding and these three schools are where it’s at. I think we’re going to be able to make a big difference in a lot of lives,” said public information officer Brenda Drake.

MCPS performed a study to show places in most need, and these three schools fit the bill. Most other county schools had new buildings or renovations within the last 25 to 30 years, according to Drake.

Drake said when construction does start, they hope to implement a plan similar to the construction project at Falling Branch Elementary. The expansion project would happen first, then students would move into the expanded section while the current building is renovated.

“The students really adjusted well,” Drake said. “The teachers did a great job of moving around in the construction and then also embedding it into some of the lessons that they do about science and buildings.”

After Tuesday’s public hearing, the board has 30 days to negotiate a comprehensive agreement with one of the companies. We can expect to see action by the board likely in February.

The board will continue to collect public comments until the end of the month. You can submit feedback to Brenda Drake at brendadrake@mcps.org.

