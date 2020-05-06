MCPS to defer salary increases, new hires for now

Montgomery County Public Schools have been asked by the county to defer as much money as they can from their upcoming budget.

At their meeting Tuesday, they voted to defer increases to salaries and some new positions in addition to the $1.55 million the county had promised as additional revenue for the 2020-2021 budget.

A large chunk of the school’s budget comes from sales tax in the county, and they still don’t have the numbers from March to know if there will be enough money due to COVID-19.

“It’s definitely not that we don’t think our employees deserve a raise, but we don’t know if the money is going to be there to actually give the raise and we may not know until December or January,” said Superintendent Dr. Mark Miear.

The county is also looking to defer funds for upgrades to things like the meeting chambers, fire and rescue equipment and park upgrades.

MCPS is sending a letter to the county administrator to show they were able to defer over $4 million from next year’s budget for now.

Miear said if they are able to gain access to those funds, they will immediately go toward salaries first then hiring those new positions.

“We are doing everything we can to keep everyone employed first and foremost. I think that is so important during this time,” Miear said. “We’re able to accomplish that and we are so thankful for that at this time.”

