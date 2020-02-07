MISSING: 85-year-old man from Madison County

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 85-year-old man.

James “Jimmy” Jenkins of Brightwood, Virginia, was seen Tuesday evening, wearing blue jeans and a black and white flannel shirt. Investigators say Jenkins then traveled to Culpeper Wednesday morning, but never returned home to Madison County, which is north of Charlottesville.

Jenkins is in need of medication he is likely not carrying, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators think he is driving a blue 2000 Chevrolet S-10 extended cab pickup with license plate JXM-1011.

Anyone with information or who may have had contact with Jenkins is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 540-948-5161.

