MISSING ALERT: Staunton police searching for 18-year-old

The Staunton Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing adult.

Eighteen-year-old Anthony Franklin was last seen around 4 p.m. on January 1. He is believed to be endangered due to an intellectual disability.

Franklin is approximately five-foot six-inches and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen in the 1800 block of Springhill Road, wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and blue sneakers.

If you have any information on Franklin's whereabouts, contact the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3842.

