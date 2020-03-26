MLB uniform maker switches to producing medical masks, gowns

The company that makes Major League Baseball uniforms has switched to producing masks and gowns in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Fanatics has suspended production on jerseys at its factory in Easton, Pennsylvania, and is instead using the polyester mesh fabric to make protective wear.

The new gowns and masks will go to hospitals in Pennsylvania and nearby states. Fanatics hoped to produce nearly 15,000 masks and gowns a day.

The company is making Level 1 masks, used for low-risk, nonsurgical procedures that are the accepted standard for surgical and procedural use.