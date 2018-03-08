Advertisement

M&M’s rolls out three limited edition flavors

(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2018 at 6:41 PM EST
There will soon be a new M&M’s flavor to melt in your mouth, and not in your hand!

The limited edition choices are Crunchy Espresso, Crunchy Raspberry and Crunchy Mint.

But only one will stay on the shelves.

Fans will be able to cast their vote at

or on Twitter using the hashtags #VoteCrunchyEspresso, #VoteCrunchyRaspberry or #VoteCrunchyMint or by texting the word “VOTE” to 84444.

The flavor with the most votes will be announced in August, and will continue to be sold at stores nationwide for 18 months.

