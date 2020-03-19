Mac and Bob's closes, plans to pay full time staff for two weeks

This is a scary and difficult time for many of our food service workers.

But a hometown restaurant is doing what it can to help flatten the curve, and fill the pockets of its employees.

Mac and Bob's in Salem decided to shut the restaurant down this week.

They'll be closed for at least the next two weeks.

"It's a little surreal," said co-owner Bob Rotanz. "I mean 40 years of doing this, this is a first. We've been through recession, we've been through 9-11, and this is by far the strangest."

But Rotanz said they're dipping into savings to pay their 46 full-time staffers for the next two weeks. He hopes to reopen and offer take out or other options to keep people working.

"We have really good people and we felt like a small investment and to let them not worry about paying rent and putting gas in their cars and getting food and we can go ahead," Rotanz said. "It was well worth the money to take care of them."

Not only that, but Rotanz said Wednesday the restaurant had just ordered pounds of fresh produce. They've decided to donate it all to Salem City Schools to distribute to its students.

