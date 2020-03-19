Mac and Bob's supplements Salem schools food supply

In Salem, one restaurant's owners made the decision to close for two weeks, but didn't want to let good food go to waste.

Mac and Bob's owners decided to supplement the food supply for Salem schools. Co-Owner Bob Rotanz said he'd just bought pounds of fresh produce and wanted to see it put to good use.

Chris Thomas, Food Service Director, City of Salem Schools said they were appreciative that Rotanz thought to call the schools first.

"Well it's just a testimony to how wonderful this area is and how Salem is and how Bob Rotanz and Maggie just helping out and donating food to help the kids," he said. "I think is just, speaks volumes and we live in a fantastic community."

Thomas said all of the food will go out on their 24 buses working on meal delivery.

