Magic City Ford offering free service to Frontline Workers

Magic City Ford has announced it will offer free service to essential workers.

The dealership will offer "The Works" service to essential workers with Ford vehicles. Magic City Ford, which is in Roanoke, Lexington and Covington, jumped on board with the offer to extend their appreciation to essential workers in the area.

Those who are interested must bring proof of employment, pay stub or a government letter that says they are essential workers.

Jay Zayne, Service Manager at Magic City Ford in Roanoke, said, "It's hard to get your car serviced sometimes. You have expenses, some of these people haven't been working, so that will take the stress off the expense of it."

Essential workers can take advantage of the offer from May 15 to June 30.

