Make tailgating healthy with Pita Pit

George Lemon from Pita Pit in downtown Roanoke stopped by to talk about how you can eat healthy while you tailgate. We’re into football season now and fans may be craving those delicious, yet unhealthy food options, but George says those popular dishes can be recreated with a healthy twist.

If you’d like more information on these healthy tailgate options or about Pita Pit, you can visit their Roanoke location located at 301 S. Jefferson Street. You can also download the Pita Pit mobile app.