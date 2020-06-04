Makeshift memorial set up outside tattoo parlor for crash victim

A local tattoo artist is being honored by her clients and co-workers in Roanoke.



Thursday night, balloons, candles and flowers were left at the door of True Craft Tattoo in downtown Roanoke for Brittany Underwood.

Underwood was killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash near the Valley View mall. Virginia State Police say speed and alcohol were factors.

Underwood was an artist at True Craft Tattoo, which posted on its Facebook page that the staff was in shock over her death and delayed its June 2 opening.

They called Underwood a beautiful person and talented artist. Her funeral is planned for this weekend.

