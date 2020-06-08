Mamma Maria's set to reopen Tuesday after two employees tested positive for COVID-19

After a final cleaning Monday following two employees testing positive for the coronavirus, Mamma Maria's in Salem has announced they can safely reopen Tuesday, June 9.

The restaurant first learned of one of their employee's results late on May 27, prompting a professional cleaning of the facility and all employees to be tested while the site temporarily closed. Mamma Maria's took to Facebook Wednesday and announced that another employee had also tested positive for COVID-19.

"We have been working closely with the VA Department of Health regarding plans moving forward. After a phone meeting this morning we are thrilled to announce Mamma’s will SAFELY be reopening on Tuesday, June 9th," added a post on their page.

Mamma Maria's is located at 2025 West Main Street.

