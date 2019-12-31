Man accused of Pizza Hut armed robbery left DNA after face-planting into locked door

A man accused armed robber's clumsy escape literally left a mark.

New Mexico police said they found DNA evidence after a man crash head-first into a Pizza Hut door as he tried to flee the scene.

Las Cruces police released a surveillance video from the robbery Thursday. Officials said Markell Deshaun Barnes, 19, was charged with attempted armed robbery and attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police linked Barnes to two robberies that happened on the same day in June.

Authorities said Barnes first robbed a gas station just after midnight then attempted to rob the Pizza Hut later that night.

"Police reviewed surveillance images from the Pizza Hut case and noticed the suspect tried running out a door that had already been locked for the evening," officials said in a police department Facebook post. "The suspect face-planted into the door before reversing direction and running out another exit."

Investigators said they swabbed the door for potential DNA evidence. The sample matched a known sample of Barnes' DNA, according to reports.

Barnes was arrested by police earlier this month and is being held without bond.

