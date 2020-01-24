Man accused of peddling free drug samples at McDonald's

A man is in jail after police say he was trying to give out free drugs at a Richmond, Ky. restaurant.

According to the arrest citation, it happened Tuesday afternoon at the McDonald's in the 400 block of the Eastern Bypass.

Police say they got a complaint that two men were in the restaurant offering people drugs.

When officers got there, they found the men in a parked car across the street from the restaurant. Police say the men denied having drugs.

Police say it turned out one of the men, Randolph Eason, 26, had a warrant out for his arrest.

When the officers asked Eason about the warrant, he tried to run away, but police say he was caught and taken into custody after a fight with officers.

Police say Eason had a gun on him and suspected heroin, along with cash, was found in the car.

Eason was taken to jail on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance, resisting arrest and fleeing or evading police.

