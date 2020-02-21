Man accused of racist threats against Virginia activist expected to plead guilty

A white man charged with making racist online threats against a black activist in Virginia is expected to plead guilty next month.

Brian McGinn, spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's office for the Western District of Virginia, confirmed Friday that Daniel McMahon is expected to enter a guilty plea during a March 16 hearing. McGinn said he couldn’t discuss the details of any potential guilty plea until after McMahon appears at the hearing.

McMahon was charged last August with posting social media messages intended to intimidate activist Don Gathers and interfere with Gathers’ plans to run for a seat on Charlottesville's city council.