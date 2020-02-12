Man admits to removing Charlottesville slave auction marker

A Virginia man has admitted to taking a historic marker memorializing the site of slave auctions in a Virginia city.

News outlets report 74-year-old Richard Allan was arrested by Charlottesville police Tuesday. He told multiple news outlets he removed the plaque that had been built into a sidewalk because he believed it was insulting to enslaved Africans and their descendants. A city spokesman says leaders plan to replace the plaque with a more appropriate marker.

Police say Allan is charged with two felonies. Charlottesville was the site of a deadly white nationalist rally in 2017 where an activist was killed when a man drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters.