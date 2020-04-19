Man allegedly hoards $10K worth of toilet paper, hand sanitizer during crisis; store director says no refund

A routine grocery store trip rarely, if ever, would entail 150 32-packs of toilet paper and 150 32oz bottles of hand sanitizer. While you struggle trying to think of a time when it would, a grocery store director in Australia made the decision to not sit around and wait.

Newsweek reported this past week that one man in Australia had bought $10,000 worth of toilet paper and hand sanitizer during the coronavirus crisis, tried to sell it online, and now is asking for a refund.

John-Paul Drake is director of Drakes Supermarkets in Australia, and said along with a certain expletive message, he and his team are tired of people trying to take advantage of this global crisis.

Due to the number of people trying to get their hands on these items during these trying times, Drake's, like many other stores around the globe, placed a major item limit on purchases.

"The person had a team of people that bought the products, because you're only allowed to buy one of each at a time," Drake said talking with 3AW Radio in Australia. "So, you do your sums at 150 separate purchases to buy these. Absolutely disgraceful."

"The rest of my team [is] over this sort of behavior and having to police people taking more than they need – that's a tough thing to deal with," Drake said appearing on Australian Broadcasting Corporation Radio.

