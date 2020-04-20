Man allegedly spends days eating, drinking bottles of liquor inside restaurant closed because of COVID-19

Police arrested a man in Connecticut last week after he was found sleeping with a bottle of rum in a restaurant that he stole and consumed thousands of dollars worth of food and alcohol from over four days.

According to the New Haven Police Department, Louis Angel Ortiz, 42 of New Haven, was arrested Tuesday at a downtown restaurant along Crown Street. Surveillance video showed officers that Ortiz had made his way into the restaurant that was closed down due to the coronavirus restrictions through a window on April 11 and proceeded to spend the next four days there.

He allegedly consumed and/or removed thousands of dollars worth of food, liquor and beer while at the restaurant. A manager spotted Ortiz sleeping with a bottle of run during a routine check of the property and called police.

An estimated 70 bottles of liquor were consumed or stolen.

Ortiz was served an East Haven warrant for second-degree failure to appear and is charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree larceny and first-degree criminal mischief.

