Man and toddler found dead after Appomattox County house fire

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal fire in Appomattox County.

Early Friday morning, county sheriff's deputies were called to a home in the 18,500 block of Richmond Highway in Pamplin. The bodies of 24-year-old Bradley Kidd, Jr. and and 11-month-old girl were found in the home. Their remains were taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.

A woman and another 11-month-old girl had gotten out of the house and were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, but investigators say the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

