Man arrested after allegedly stealing, firing gun in Pulaski County

A man was arrested after allegedly stealing and firing a gun Sunday in Pulaski County.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded shortly after 5 p.m. to the area of 4545 State Park Road for a report of a disturbance and shots fired. Witnesses told officials the suspect had stolen a gun, which then led to an altercation before the man displayed the gun on his way out of the immediate area.

He allegedly fired the gun as he was leaving. No injuries were reported.

Caleb Scott Preston, 26 of Louisa, was arrested shortly after in the nearby area, and is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Larceny of a Firearm, and Reckless Handling of a Firearm.

The case is still being looked into. No further details have been released.

