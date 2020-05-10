Man arrested after multi-hour Bedford Co. standoff following report of domestic assault

A Bedford County man was arrested early Sunday morning after a multi-hour standoff on Lilac Rd. in the Moneta area.

According to a press release from the Bedford County Sheriff's Office, deputies originally responded to the site for a call reporting a domestic disturbance and tried to take the suspect into custody. The man barricaded himself and remained there for hours before exiting the home. He was arrested without conflict.

James Roy Fulk, 34 of Bedford, received charges of one county of Obstruction of Justice, and one count of Domestic Assault.

He is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail with no bond.

