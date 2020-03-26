Man arrested, another wanted after chase and crash in southwest Roanoke

Roanoke police are looking for a suspect after a chase and crash in the Maiden Lane area on Thursday night.

It started as a suspect-to-suspect chase, and ended when a suspect in a pickup truck crashed into three other cars.

That person ran from the scene, according to police, and has not been arrested yet.

The other suspect drove off, but was stopped and arrested near 13th Street and Campbell Avenue. Police confirmed that person did have a gun in his car.

WDBJ7 is working to learn more information.

