Man arrested, facing charges in Carroll County homicide

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office received a call of an unresponsive person in Hillsville on December 22.

When personnel arrived at 100 Holloway Drive, they found 30-year-old Cassandra Lauren Bolen. She was pronounced dead by Carroll County Fire and Rescue.

During the course of the investigation, members of the sheriff's office determined the cause of death was homicide.

On December 24, investigators obtained probable cause and warrants were issued for murder and felony child neglect.

On Thursday, December 26, officers arrested 36-year-old Marcus Anthony Bolen of Hillsville.

Bolen is being held without bond, pending arraignment in Carroll County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court for the charges of murder of Cassandra Bolen and felony child neglect.

The investigation is ongoing.