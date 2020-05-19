Man arrested for DUI crash that damaged home and cars

Lynchburg Police have arrested a man accused of crashing into a home and damaging vehicles last week.

Eric Jones, 33, of Lynchburg, is charged with DUI, reckless driving, and driving while suspended. He also was served with an outstanding warrant for intent to distribute a controlled substance.

The crash happened early the morning of May 11 in the 800 block of Old Forest Road.

Police say Jones was speeding and crashed into several cars and a home. Jones was taken to a hospital and was arrested after he was released.

Multiple cars and part of a house were damaged in the incident.

