Man arrested for apparent bomb threat to SC NASCAR track

A South Carolina man has been arrested after threatening phone messages were left at the Darlington Raceway.

Dalington County Sheriff’s investigators arrested Michael Avin, 46, of Darlington. They say Avin left the messages at the raceway April 27. Investigators also allege Avin had indicated, in a letter written to another location in Darlington County, he had access to 125 tons of bomb-making materials.

Avin is charged with possession, threatened or attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction for act of terrorism, not resulting in death.

He is in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

