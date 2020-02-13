Man arrested for double murder in Halifax County

An 18-year-old Alexandria man has been arrested and charged for Saturday’s murder in Halifax County.

Thursday morning, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox Field Office took Mohamed A. Aly into custody in Alexandria. Aly has been charged with two counts of first degree murder and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

No information has been released about a possible motive. A mugshot has not been made available.

Early Saturday, Virginia State Police responded to Route 58 in Halifax County near Melon Road. A silver Nissan Maxima was found in the median with Ntombo Joel Bianda, 21, of Alexandria, and Ayanna Munne Maertens Griffin, 19, of Maryland found dead in the grass nearby. Both had been shot.

"State police personnel have been working around the clock pursuing multiple leads related to this homicide investigation,” said Capt. David O. Cooper II, Commander of the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox Field Office. "We cannot thank the public enough for providing the tips and information necessary to aid our special agents with effecting an arrest so quickly.”

Virginia State Police are still encouraging anyone with information about this incident or anyone involved to contact 434-352-7128, or #77 on a cell phone, or email questions @vsp.virginia.gov. Anonymous calls are welcome.

