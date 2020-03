The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Lynchburg man on charges involving sex with a juvenile.

35-year-old Federico Ugalde is charged with three counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, two counts of sexual battery and one count of using an electronic device to solicit sex with a juvenile.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges could be filed.

Ugalde is being held without bond.

