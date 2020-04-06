Man arrested for October Roanoke murder

John "J.C." Wilson, 34 of Roanoke, has been arrested in connection to the October 5, 2019 murder of Chad Erndt, according to Roanoke Police.

He is charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. The suspect turned himself in at the Roanoke Police Department.

Chad Erndt was shot in the 3800 block of Williamson Road Saturday, October 5. He died at the scene.

