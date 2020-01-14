Man arrested on outstanding warrant after allegedly exposing himself in Lynchburg

A man was arrested after allegedly exposing himself to a customer at a T.J. Maxx (3405 Candlers Mountain Road) Tuesday.

The suspect was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

According to Lynchburg Police, officers responded around 2:15 p.m. for a report of indecent exposure. Officers apprehended a black male shortly after.

The Lynchburg Police ask anyone who was a victim of this incident to call the Community Action Team (434-455-6144).

The investigation remains open.

