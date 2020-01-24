Man arrested with heroin after 100 small bags found in Franklin County traffic stop

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man after a traffic stop led to a deputy finding around 100 bags with powder residue.

According to a release, Troy J. Wickline, 25, of Wirtz, was driving along Virgil H. Goode Hwy. in Boones Mill January 18, when a deputy pulled him over for a missing front license plate and incorrect vehicle registration. During the stop, a search of the vehicle took place that resulted in the uncovering of about 100 small bags with powder residues, several syringes, and a set of digital scales.

After a field test kit was used, one of the bags tested positive for heroin.

Wickline was charged with possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance and released later that same day on a $5,000 secured bond.

