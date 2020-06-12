Man barricaded inside home in Montgomery County

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is currently dealing with a man barricaded inside of a home.

Deputies were called to the 3700 block of Childress Road in the Riner area for a domestic situation.

When deputies entered the home, they encountered gunfire and exchanged shots with the occupant.

Right now, they're negotiating with the suspect.

The sheriff's office says there is no threat to the public at this time.

This is an ongoing situation. Stay with WDBJ7 for more updates.

