Man arrested and charged with abduction, DUI after allegedly stealing car in Amherst County

A man in Amherst County is charged after allegedly stealing a woman's car and threatening to hurt himself.

The Amherst County Sheriff's Office says Albert Fields Jr. was arrested Friday after a report from a woman that her car had been stolen led them to the Elon area of Rt. 130. She told officials that she had a professional relationship with the suspect, and that he told her he had a gun before she was able to escape the car and run to a nearby house. It was there she dialed 911.

Deputies found the car, and Fields, along Rt. 130 not long after and arrested him. He is charged with grand larceny of a motor vehicle, abduction, driving without a driver's license, DUI and refusal of a breath test.

Elon Elementary School experienced a lock-down for a short time Friday as a precautionary measure that was lifted as soon as the suspect was in custody. The woman who left the vehicle was not harmed.

Fields is being held at Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

