Man charged with accidentally shooting horse while deer hunting

A Virginia man is now charged with shooting a Hanover horse in November.

According to police, Jeffery Mayo of Mineral was deer hunting when he fired three shots at a deer while it was running. The third shot was allegedly fired within 100 yards of a home, in a horse pasture.

The shooting left a 24-year-old horse named Penny injured.

Mayo is now charged with reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm within 100 yards of an occupied dwelling.

Luckily, Penny’s owner says the horse is doing well.

