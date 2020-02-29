Man charged with holding multiple people hostage, firing into a a car and house Saturday in Lynchburg

Lynchburg Police responded to the 500-block of Pine Drive Saturday morning for what was called a "person check."

According to police, Nicholas J. Tierney, 39, of Evington, is charged with holding multiple people hostage at gunpoint, and firing both in and out of the house. He also is accused of firing into an occupied vehicle.

No injuries were sustained in this case.

The suspect has been charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, shooting into an occupied vehicle, two counts of abduction, two counts of using a firearm to commit abduction, assault and battery, and preventing someone from contacting law enforcement.

The case remains open. Lynchburg Police ask anyone with helpful tips to please call 434-455-6162 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

