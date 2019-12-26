Montgomery County man charged with nine felonies, three misdemeanors after vehicle pursuit

Late Christmas night, a Blacksburg Police officer conducted a traffic stop on North Main Street, after the driver of a 2003 Chevrolet pickup committed a traffic violation.

The officer made contact with the driver, 45-year-old Mitchell Linkous, around 10 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Main Street. The officer suspected impaired driving and asked Linkous to step out of the truck so that he could conduct a Field Sobriety Test. Linkous refused and sped away from the scene.

A pursuit ensued and went through Blacksburg into Christiansburg. The pursuit finally ended in Montgomery County.

During the pursuit, Linkous intentionally drove at officers; he struck three police vehicles in the 1400 block of Merrimac Road. Officers ended the pursuit, but the truck was located nearby in the 1400 block of Oilwell Road, after being crashed and abandoned.

Officers searched the area using a K-9 team and a drone. Linkous was located while hiding behind an outbuilding. He was taken into custody without incident.

Linkous was charged with nine felonies and an additional three misdemeanors. He was charged with six felony counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement, two felony counts of destruction of property, one felony count of eluding law enforcement, one misdemeanor count of destruction of property, one misdemeanor count of driving a motor vehicle while intoxicated and one misdemeanor count of refusal of breath tests.

Linkous is being held at the Montgomery County Jail without bond, while awaiting arraignment. No officers were injured during the course of the pursuit and search.

Blacksburg Police was assisted by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Virginia Tech Police Department, Christiansburg Police Department, Virginia State Police and Roanoke County Police Department.

Copyright 2019 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

