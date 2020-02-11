Man charged with reckless driving after nine-vehicle crash

Virginia State Police say a man has been charged with reckless driving after a crash involving nine vehicles and four injuries Monday.

Photo courtesy BTW21

The crash was in Henry County February 10, 2020 at 2:25 p.m. on Route 220, less than a mile south of Drewry Mason School Road.

Police say the driver of an International box truck was headed north on Route 220 and merged into the right turn lane, where several drivers were stopped and waiting to turn right onto Drewry Mason School Road. He sideswiped five of those vehicles before pushing a sixth vehicle - a Ram pickup - off the right side of the road.

The box truck and the sixth vehicle stopped against an embankment, but only after the box truck driver hit the rear of a seventh vehicle, a Chevrolet van, in the turn lane. That sparked a chain reaction crash involving two additional vehicles in front of it also stopped in the turn lane.

Four drivers were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver of the box truck, William C. Leonard, 21, of Winston Salem, N.C., was not hurt. He was charged with reckless driving for failing to maintain control of the vehicle.

