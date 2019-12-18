Man convicted of Lynchburg shooting that killed man and blinded woman

A Lynchburg jury has found a man guilty of a 2018 shooting that killed one man and left a woman permanently blind in one eye.

Troy Beasley was convicted of the Second-Degree Murder of Andra Watson, Aggravated Malicious Wounding of Chenae Skinner, Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle, and two counts of Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

The jury recommended a total sentence of 76 years in prison and a $200,000 fine. Official sentencing is set for February 2020.

The shooting took place April 28, 2018, with friends and acquaintances gathered outside a home on 18th Street in the Lynchburg. Beasley was not allowing drivers to drive down 18th Street. After an argument with the driver of one of the cars, witnesses heard Beasley say he was going to get his gun.

After hearing Beasley make these statements, Chanae Skinner and her friend decided to leave the gathering. Skinner was in the passenger seat of a car, and spoke to Andra Watson, who stood outside the car.

As Skinner spoke to Watson, a gun was fired, with a bullet hitting Watson on the right side of his head in his ear. Watson died of that injury. Another bullet entered the windshield of the car Skinner sat in and hit her between her eyes, permanently affecting her vision.

Two more bullets went into the back of the house on Monroe Street; it was was occupied at the time, but did not hit anyone inside.

Beasley was interviewed by Lynchburg Police Detective David Dubie the night of the shooting. Beasley denied firing or even holding a gun that night. Testing from Beasley’s hands revealed he had gunshot residue on his hands, consistent with having fired a gun.

The breakdown of the sentences by charge is: 30 years on the charge of Second Degree Murder, 20 years on the charge of Aggravated Malicious Wounding plus a $100,000.00 fine, 3 years on one count of Use of a Firearm, 3 years on an additional count of Use of a Firearm, 10 years on Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling plus a $50,000.00 fine, and 10 years on Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle plus a $50,000.00 fine.

