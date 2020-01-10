Man convicted of mob shooting outside Roanoke restaurant

A man tried this week for a 2019 shooting has been found guilty of malicious wounding by mob, and of assault and battery.

Three remaining felonies against Anthony Barnett were dismissed: attempted murder, using a firearm in an attempted murder, and using a firearm in an a malilcious wounding. The jury has recommended a total of eight years as a sentence.

Barnett was a suspect in a May 29, 2019 shooting on Shenandoah Avenue NW in Roanoke. According to court documents, Barnett was mad at the victim after complaining his car pulled to close to his car.

Search warrants say after arguing, Barnett left the restaurant, returned with backup and attacked the victim.

Police also arrested Lamar Barnett and Floyd Harris; charges were dropped against both of them. but could be reinstated if the investigation warrants.

