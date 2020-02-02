Wanted man arrested after crashing vehicle, trying to flee Lynchburg PD on foot

A man was arrested Sunday afternoon after crashing his car and tried to flee police on foot.

According to Lynchburg Police, Daniel Joseph Sparrow, 37 of Appomattox, had been wanted after giving a false name to officers Friday when he was arrested for possession of schedule I/II substance and possession of marijuana. Sparrow, in addition, had an outstanding warrant for one charge of contempt of court for failure to appear.

Early Sunday afternoon, an officer initiated a stop after identifying the suspect in his vehicle while traveling on McCorkle and Union Streets. Sparrow sped away and eventually crashed on US 29 near the Carter Glass Bridge. He then tried to flee on foot.

Sparrow did not sustain any injuries and was taken into custody. He received the following additional charges:

-Two counts of identity fraud

-Two counts of false identification to law enforcement

-Driving revoked

-Obstruction of justice,

-Felony hit and run

-Reckless driving

-Felony eluding

-Four counts of uttering a forged document.

The case remains open.

