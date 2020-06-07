Man dies after apparent hit-and-run in South Boston Saturday night

Donald Jeffreys, 48 of South Boston, was found dead Saturday night after apparently being hit by a car in the 1900 block of Howard Ave. in South Boston.

The South Boston Police received a call shortly before 11:30 p.m. reporting a person that might have been hit by a car that was lying on the side of the road. Authorities found Jeffreys dead at the scene with injuries that appeared to be from being struck by a vehicle.

Warrants were received for Quincy Eugene Moore, 47 of South Boston, who is charged with Second Degree Murder and Fleeing the Scene of an Accident involving Injury or Death. His location is unclear.

The South Boston Police Department asks anyone with helpful tips to please call 434-575-7273 or the Halifax Co. Crime Line at 434-476-8445. Tips may be eligible for a reward.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

