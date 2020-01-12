Man dies after being hit by car in Amherst County

A man dressed in dark clothing was hit while attempting to cross the travel lane in a non-designated crosswalk of Amherst Highway Saturday evening.

According to State Police, Joseph L. Baker, 67, of Lynchburg, Va., died at Lynchburg General Hospital after being hit in the 4600 block of South Amherst Highway by a 2011 Subaru Legacy.

The driver, a 56-year-old man from Shipman, Va., stopped and remained on scene after being unable to refrain from hitting Baker. He was not injured in the crash.

According to State Police, it was raining at the time of the crash and speed was not a factor.

No charges have been filed.

