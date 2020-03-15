Man dies after being shot Sunday in Franklin County, suspect arrested

A man was found Sunday shot at his home in Franklin County.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, a call reporting a murder came in at around 3:30 p.m. that lead officials to 10322 Virgil Goode Highway in Rocky Mount.

Denny Smith, 59, of Rocky Mount, was found dead from a gunshot wound. Gregory Kendrick, 55, of Rocky Mount, was arrested at the scene and is charged with first-degree murder. He is being held at the Franklin County Jail with no bond.

This case was isolated and there is no current risk to the community.

State Police and Franklin County Public Safety assisted with the case.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.