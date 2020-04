Jesse G. Cox, 35 of Galax, died at the scene Thursday after his truck failed to stop along Rt. 777.

State Police say the single-vehicle crash of a 1994 Chevrolet S-10 truck happened late Thursday night when traveling west, the man failed to stop at the intersection with Rt. 778 and ran off the opposite side of the road.

The victim was not wearing a seatbelt.

The case remains open.

