Man dies after hitting tree in Pittsylvania Co.

A man died Friday afternoon in Pittsylvania County after his vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree on Laurel Grove Road, one-tenth of a mile away from the intersection of Rogers Road.

According to a release from State Police, Robert Lee Bennett, Jr., 70 of Sutherlin, Va., was driving a 1999 Chevy pickup along Route 659 when it ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

The victim was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to SOVAH Hospital in Danville and later died.

The case remains open.

