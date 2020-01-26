Man dies after shots fired early Sunday morning in Henry County

A young man has died early Sunday morning from what officers believe is from a gunshot wound after an incident in Henry County.

A shots fired call came in at around 1:30 a.m., according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, that led deputies to the 300 block of Arrowhead Circle in the Spencer area. At the time, nothing was uncovered, but they would return to the site after receiving another call referencing the incident shortly before 8:30 a.m. Responding deputies found the body of a young black man, as well as evidence of gunfire, in the back of the property.

No suspect has been identified in this case. A K-9 search, along with digital mapping of the crime scene, has produced some evidence. Search warrants have also been obtained.

Medical examiners will be doing an autopsy on the body, and the case remains open at this time.

