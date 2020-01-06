Man dies days after being shot on interstate

A shooting on an interstate in Virginia has left one man dead and another man wounded.

Norfolk police say a 40-year-old man died Sunday following the shooting on Interstate 64 in Norfolk early Friday morning. The man had been sitting in the front passenger seat of the car. He suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

A second man in the back seat was shot multiple times. That man was treated and released. The driver wasn't injured. It's unclear who shot the men. No arrests have been announced. Virginia State Police are investigating.