Man dies following Danville crash

A Danville man is dead following a crash Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. in the 400 block of Arnett Boulevard, when the driver of a Chevrolet Impala drifted into the opposite lanes and collided with a Ford F-150.

The driver of the Impala, 39-year-old Travis McKenzie, was taken to a hospital by Danville Lifesaving Crew, and died at the hospital.

The driver of the Ford had minor injuries, and there were no passengers in either of the vehicles.

The medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of McKenzie’s death. The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information can call police at 434-793-0000.

