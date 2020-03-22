Man dies in Roanoke County-Salem Jail after being arrested Thursday

A 48-year-old man was found unresponsive Sunday morning by Salem EMS at Roanoke County-Salem Jail.

The man had been arrested Thursday, and was in a docket cell at the request of medical staff. According to the press release, the man was being held there for 30-minute checks of underlying medical issues that were not consistent with the coronavirus.

A check at 6:07 a.m. showed the prisoner to be up and breathing normally. During the next check at 6:28 a.m., staff found him slumped over and unresponsive. CPR was administered and Salem EMS was called. Salem EMStook the man to LewisGale Medical Center while he still had a pulse.

Hospital staff pronounced the man dead at 8:12 a.m.

There is no cause to believe this was a result of the coronavirus, according to the press release from Roanoke County. They are awaiting the Medical Examiner to survey the case.

As per usual policy, jail staff alerted the Virginia State Police and a report will be made to the DOC.

